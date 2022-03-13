H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.79.
HR.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
TSE:HR.UN opened at C$12.99 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.14 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
