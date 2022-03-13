Mchain (MAR) Price Up 62.1% This Week

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 65% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Mchain coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $10,566.46 and $2.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mchain has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007836 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 82,404,800 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

