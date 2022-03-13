-$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.73). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($2.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($5.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of ALBO opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

