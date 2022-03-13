Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $422.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

