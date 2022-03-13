TRH Financial LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,708,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

