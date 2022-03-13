NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $651,000 Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Coupa Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 61.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 132.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Shares of COUP opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $185.58. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $99.29 and a one year high of $286.22.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

