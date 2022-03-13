Accel Wealth Management Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund comprises 1.5% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

