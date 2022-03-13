1,654 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pool by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Pool by 17.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $442.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $331.60 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

