Domani Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.70 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

