TRH Financial LLC Buys 55,967 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

