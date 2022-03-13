NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. The company has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

