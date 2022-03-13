Accel Wealth Management Has $42,000 Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 338.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $114.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $124.37.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.