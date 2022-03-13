Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) to “Buy”

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.20. Analysts predict that PowerSchool will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.