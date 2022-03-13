Applied Capital LLC Buys 601 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 623,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,563,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.