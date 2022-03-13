Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) by 323.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOON. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 961.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 924.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOON opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $45.13.

