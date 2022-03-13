NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 2.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,532 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $303.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.49 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.60.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

