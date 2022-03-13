Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in February

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.9 days.

BTSDF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTSDF opened at $1.46 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.