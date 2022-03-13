NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AON by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in AON by 24.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 24.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 8.9% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $295.33 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.01 and a 200 day moving average of $292.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

