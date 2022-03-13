NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,126,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after acquiring an additional 214,988 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after acquiring an additional 163,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on W. Argus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.75.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,085. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

