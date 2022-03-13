NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Discovery by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Discovery by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 309,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.