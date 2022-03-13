Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMWYY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

