Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years.

NYSE NPV opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 498,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

