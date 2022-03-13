Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.95).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($35,966.98).

Man Group stock opened at GBX 199.90 ($2.62) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

