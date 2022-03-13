Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

POU stock opened at C$29.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.32 and a 12 month high of C$30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.47.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$409,218.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,390.59. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$304,339.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at C$416,366.19. Insiders have sold 81,268 shares of company stock worth $2,043,207 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.72.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

