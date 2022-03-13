Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

