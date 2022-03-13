IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,997,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after acquiring an additional 486,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,515,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,587,000 after acquiring an additional 128,891 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

