Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.69 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.36. Perficient has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRFT. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Perficient by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Perficient by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Perficient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

