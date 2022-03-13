CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get CommScope alerts:

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,940. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,050,000 after buying an additional 2,836,141 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after buying an additional 2,175,706 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,982,000 after buying an additional 2,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,925,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.