The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.