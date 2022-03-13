Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
OTCMKTS DNIF opened at $13.45 on Friday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.
Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
