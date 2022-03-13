iMe Lab Price Tops $0.0306 on Major Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.50 or 0.06590173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.06 or 0.99983279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041641 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

