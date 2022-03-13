Phantasma Energy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,923.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $14,923.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.50 or 0.06590173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.06 or 0.99983279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

