Accel Wealth Management Has $75,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,173 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635,651 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,779.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 594,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

