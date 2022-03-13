Accel Wealth Management Invests $66,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM opened at $128.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average is $130.12. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

