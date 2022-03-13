Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 158.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $46.93 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

