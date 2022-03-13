Accel Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 158.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $2,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.