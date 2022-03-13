Accel Wealth Management Purchases 17,175 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 333.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,861,000 after buying an additional 1,272,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,441,000 after buying an additional 1,090,850 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,284,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 295.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 518,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,097,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

