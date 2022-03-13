Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40.

