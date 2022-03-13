Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 58,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $891.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,068.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,370.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

