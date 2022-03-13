16,528 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

