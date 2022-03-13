Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Samsara makes up 0.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Samsara Inc has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

