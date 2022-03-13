DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,666 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 8.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $19,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.32 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $163.99.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.
In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,474 shares of company stock valued at $60,683,491 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
