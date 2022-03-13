Newman & Schimel LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,755 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69,345 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

