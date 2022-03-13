Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CING. Laidlaw began coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Aegis began coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

