BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of BMEZ opened at 18.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 21.20. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 18.38 and a twelve month high of 29.99.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.