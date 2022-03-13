BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of BMEZ opened at 18.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 21.20. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 18.38 and a twelve month high of 29.99.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,274,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after buying an additional 105,383 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.