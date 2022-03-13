Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,175 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 100,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 564,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 92,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $9.01 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

