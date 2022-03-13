Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Everbridge stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

