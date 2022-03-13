Internet Computer Market Capitalization Hits $3.42 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $16.10 or 0.00041777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.42 billion and $83.55 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.82 or 0.06566451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,566.52 or 1.00064568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,118,851 coins and its circulating supply is 212,526,586 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars.

