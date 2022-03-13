MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.320-$5.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion.MasTec also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. MasTec has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 265,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

