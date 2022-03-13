Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 579 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

